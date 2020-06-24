At RIC grouping, Jaishankar sends out cryptic message to China

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 24: India sent out a strong message at the special meeting of the RIC (Russia-India-China).

Although bi-lateral references were not allowed, India's Foreign Minister, S Jaishankar said, " the challenge today is not just one of the concepts and norms, but equally of their practice. The leading voices of the world must be exemplars in every way.

Jaishankar, without naming China thanked Russia for convening the meeting and said that he was looking forward to the discussions.

Ahead of RIC, Jaishankar says meet is about international relations, no specific mention of China

This is a special meeting and reiterates our belief in the time-tested principles of international relations. But the challenge today is not just one of the concepts and norms, but equally of their practice.

The leading voices of the world must be exemplars in every way. Respecting international law, recognising the legitimate interests of partners, supporting multilaterism and promoting common good are the only way of building a durable world order, Jaishankar also said.

Jaishankar also referred to the fact that during the World War II, India had kept the supply lines open to both Russia and China. We helped keep key supply lines open to both your countries, one through the Persian corridor and the other over the Himalayan hump, he also said.

Prior to the meet, Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has said that India China don't need help to resolve issues. They have good ongoing dialogue he also said.

They have everything to resolve the issues together. New Delhi and Beijing have shown commitment for a peaceful resolution after the recent incident at the border, Lavrov also said.