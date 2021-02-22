YouTube
    At military commander level talks, India-China agree to follow important consensus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: India and China held the 10th round of military commander level talks on February 20.

    Representational Image

    The talks were held on the Chinese side of the Moldo/Chushul border meeting point. The two sides positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC in Western Sector.

    They had candid and in-depth exchange of views on other issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, continue their communication and dialogue, stabilise and control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

    indo china line of actual control

    Story first published: Monday, February 22, 2021, 8:16 [IST]
