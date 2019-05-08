At mega Delhi rally, PM Modi calls AAP 'nakampanthi'

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, May 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the Aaam Aadmi Party (AAP) in his first rally in the national capital, accusing the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of supporting the "tukde-tukde gang" and bringing in "nakaampanthi" (non-performance) model of governance.

In a hard-hitting speech, PM Modi also targeted the Congress alleging that the Gandhi family used Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Viraat as its "personal taxi" when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister.

At his first poll rally in Delhi ahead of the May 12 elections for all its seven seats, he also accused the Congress of promoting dynasty politics.

PM Modi touched upon a gamut of issues ranging from pollution control, including cleaning of river Yamuna, his government's policy to firmly deal with terrorism and measures to keep prices of essential commodities under control besides sops for middle class, claiming they have led to an ease of living for people.

In sync with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) high-pitched nationalism narrative, PM Modi, in an apparent reference to the Balakot strikes inside Pakistan, said the new India under his government does not needle anyone but at the same time it will not hesitate to hit them hard when provoked.

"Naya Hindustan kisi ko chhedta nahi hain, lekin chhedne walon ko chhodta bhi nahi hain...ghar mein ghus ke maarta hain," PM Modi said, adding that in five years, security personnel have prevented several mishaps in the country.

PM Modi also said Masood Azhar was declared as an international terrorist which was earlier considered as an impossible task.

The prime minister said the Congress is equally responsible for emergence of 'nakaampanthi' political culture and model of governance.

PM Modi said there are four models-- 'naampanthi' (dynastic politics), 'vaampanthi' (left politics) and dam and 'damanpanthi' (hooliganism) and 'vikaspanth' (those who believe in development).

"But Delhi is the only state where we learnt about the fifth model. Delhi has seen 'nakaampanthi' (non-performance) which created anarchy and betrayed the people of the country," PM Modi said.

Speaking on the Delhi government holding prosecution sanction in the JNU sedition row, PM Modi said the AAP dispensation sided with the "tukde tukde gang".

"Delhi has seen 'nakaampanthi' model of governance. The people who had come to change the country, got changed themselves. They supported 'tukde tukde' gang and strengthened India's enemies," PM Modi said, without naming the AAP.

PM Modi also accused the party of backing Khalistanis.

The BJP began using the "tukde tukde" gang to refer to students accused of raising anti-India slogans in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2016 and has generalised the phrase to attack those it accuses of sympathising with Maoists and separatists.

Referring to the anti-graft movement led by activist Anna Hazare, PM Modi said the 'nakaampanthis' failed it.

Arvind Kejriwal, who was a part of the Anna movement, later formed the Aam Aadmi Party, a move that was opposed by Hazare.

"They maligned the image of the common man (aam aadmi). The trust of crores of youths has been broken. They also failed the new political experiment. They came to change the country, but they changed themselves... The Congress is equally responsible for this 'nakaampanthi' model," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said the AAP came to introduce a new political culture but became a "symbol of anarchy".

Alluding to the apology issued by Arvind Kejriwal after several defamation suits were filed against him, including by Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari, PM Modi said they first made baseless allegations and then retracted only to tender an apology.

"For their personal gains they took U-turn on their every promise. By abusing all constitutional institutions, individuals and even posts, they demonstrated their values, rather their immorality," PM Modi said.

Listing out initiatives taken by the Centre for Delhi, PM Modi said the BJP has reduced pollution and traffic jam in the city by building eastern and western peripherals.

"Inflation was always an important poll issue, but now opposition is not able to corner government on this," PM Modi added.

PM Modi said while Congress talks about 'Nyay', but asked whether who will deliver justice to victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He said the BJP ensured justice to the victims.

PTI