At least 6 members of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family killed in road accident in Bihar

Patna, Nov 16: A few distant relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were killed in a road accident on Tuesday. The incident occurred on National Highway number 333 in Bihar's Lakhisarai district.

As per the reports, the vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a truck on the highway coming from the opposite direction, killing at least six and leaving several others injured. The family members were returning after attending a funeral of Geeta Devi, the sister of senior Haryana police officer OP Singh.

OP Singh is the brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in July 2020.

The deceased have been identified as Laljit Singh, his two sons Amit Shekhar alias Nemani Singh and Ram Chandra Singh, Baby Devi, Anita Devi and the driver Preetam Kumar, as per The Hindustan Times.

"It was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [an SUV] in which ten persons were returning from Patna. Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to hospital in critical condition," HT quotes Lakhisarai superintendent of police (SP) Sushil Kumar as saying.

Two injured Balmiki Singh and Tonu Singh are being treated at Lakhisarai district hospital while two among the injured (Balmukund Singh) and (Dil Khush Singh) have been sent to Patna for better treatment facilities.

The bodies of the people killed in the incident have been sent to Lakhisarai hospital for post-mortem.