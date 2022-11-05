Why PM Modi has urged everyone to visit Nadabet, the 'Wagah of Gujarat'

At Himachal rally, PM Modi condoles death of India's 1st voter

New Delhi, Nov 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rally in Sundar Nagar town of Mandi district today in his campaign for the BJP in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls which is scheduled for November 12.

''I came to know about sad demise of Shyam Saran Negi, first voter of Independent India, who passed away at the age of 106. On Nov 2,he voted for this Himachal Pradesh Elections through postal ballot. He fulfilled his duty before he died, it should motivate every citizen,'' PM Modi said addressing a rally in Mandi.

India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi died at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur. He was 106.

On November 3, Negi had cast his vote for the state's Assembly polls through postal ballot, the Election Commission said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took to Twitter to condole the death and said the thought that Negi exercised his right a few days ago despite ill health will always make him emotional. Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussian Sadiq said Negi will be cremated with full state honours. The officer had felicitated the centenarian at his residence after the vote two days ago. Negi was the brand ambassador for the Election Commission.

Election officers from the district will attend his funeral, Himachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg said.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Twitter, "I am pained to learn about the passing away of India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. Adhering to his duty, he cast his vote for the 34th time on November 3 though postal ballot. This thought will always make me emotional." An EC spokesperson said Negi was a man with exceptional faith in democracy. "ECI mourns the demise of Shri Shyam Saran Negi. We are eternally grateful for his service to the nation," the spokesperson said.

"He inspired millions to vote, even before his demise, he voted for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 through postal ballot on November 2, 2022," the poll panel said on Twitter. The BJP and the Congress, too, sent condolences to the Negi family.

"The BJP expresses deep sadness and condolences on the demise of independent India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. May God grant peace to the departed soul," the party said.

