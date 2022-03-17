At G-23 meet rebels say Congress won’t survive a split

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 17: The rebel Congress leader also known as G-23 have ruled out the possibility of a split in the party. However they said that the Gandhis must remove their loyalists from key posts.

The discussions at the meeting will be informed to Congress president, Sonia Gandhi by Ghulam Nahi Azad who is set to meet her today. During the meeting, the leaders said that the party was too weak and will not survive the split.

The rebels also questioned the logic of appointing the same leaders responsible for the poll debacle to study the reason for the defeat. They also demanded that the party must be proactive and a platform be created with other like minded parties to take on the BJP in 2024.

"We believe that the only way forward is for the Congress to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision-making at all levels. In order to oppose the BJP it is necessary to strengthen the Congress Party. We demand the Congress party initiate dialogue with other like-minded forces to create a platform to pave the way for credible alternative for 2024," a statement read.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 11:12 [IST]