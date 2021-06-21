At all party meet with PM, J&K parties to demand for restoration of statehood

New Delhi, June 21: The all party meeting called by the Centre on June 24 would discuss the seat de-limitation in Jammu and Kashmir, but the parties in J&K are likely to stick to their demand of restoration of statehood.

The Centre headed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has called for an all party meeting of mainstream parties in J&K. The meeting is likely to take place on June 24.

A week back National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah had signalled that they were open to talks with the Centre. We have not closed any doors or options. We will decide on the meeting at the time they invite us, Abdullah also said.

The meeting will be held on June 24, but it is not yet confirmed if all the mainstream parties from J&K would attend it. When contacted a source told OneIndia that the main focus of the meeting would be on the elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, which is now headed by the LG, Manoj Sinha. The delimitation exercise would also be discussed. When asked if the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be discussed the source cited above said that the parties from J&K will make that demand. However there has been no decision on it as of now, he also added.

This would be the first major outreach by the Centre ever since Article 370 was abrogated in the state. On Friday, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, LG Manoj Sinha along with top security and intelligence officials.

The Gupkar Alliance or PAGD, a seven party amalgam formed to seek the restoration of Article 370 has shown its willingness to speak with the Centre. In December the Centre had held the local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Alliance won more than 100 seats, while the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 70 seats.