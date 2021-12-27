At 331, Delhi's daily Covid-19 tally sees massive spike, yellow alert likely

Court stays action against company for hiring Ajay Devgn to drag youngsters into tobacco habit

New Delhi, Dec 27: Delhi added 331 fresh Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, according to the latest state health department's data. The active Covid cases currently stand at 1,289, of which 692 are in home isolation.

With this, the yellow alert of the graded action response plan (Grap) is likely to come into effect.

This rise is the highest since June 9 when 337 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.46 per cent, while 36 deaths were also recorded on that day.

The number of cumulative cases on Monday stood at 14,43,683. Over 14.17 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

The spike in fresh cases in the last few days is being recorded amid a jump in cases of new Omicron variant of the coronavirus here.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi rose to 25,106.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent and one fatality, according to officials figures. On Saturday and Friday, the daily case counts had stood at 249 and 180 cases respectively.

The spike in covid numbers comes on a day Delhi decided to impose night curfew amidst the festival season the rise in the number of Omicron cases. On Monday, Delhi reported 63 cases of Omicron.

The night curfew in Delhi will be in force between 11 pm and 5 am. All gatherings will forbidden during the night curfew. However there are some exceptions.

What is allowed during the Delhi night curfew?

You are allowed to walk to neighbourhood shops to purchase essential commodities such as fruits, food, vegetables, dairy products and medicines.

Television and print journalists are exempt from the night curfew.

Shops selling food items, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, medicines are exempt from the night curfew.

Food items, pharma, medical equipment can be delivered through e-commerce sites during the night curfew.

Those going for COVID-19 vaccination have to produce a valid identity card and registration form.

Pregnant women and patients can go for treatment during night curfew.