Centre did politics over O2 crisis in Delhi; tried to hide deaths, alleges Jain

States to provide Rs 50,000 compensation to families of those who died due to Covid-19

At Global COVID-19 Summit, PM Modi says India has seen humanity as one family

At 3,01,640, active COVID-19 cases lowest in 187 days

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 23: India added 31,923 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,35,63,421, while the active cases declined to 3,01,640, the lowest in 187 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,46,050 with 282 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am, PTI reported.

States to provide Rs 50,000 compensation to families of those who died due to Covid-19

The active cases comprise 0.90 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 10:48 [IST]