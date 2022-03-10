At 10 am, BJP’s vote share stands at 43.2, SP 30.88%

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: The BJP looks like it will take Uttar Pradesh once again. Currently the party ids leading in over 200 seats, while the SP is ahead in 84.

The Congress and BSP are ahead in 6 and 4 seats respectively. The others are leading on 4 seats as well. For now, the picture looks clear and the BJP is all set to go ahead and form the government in UP. This would be a new record as the party has won the state twice in a row.

The BJP's vote share as of now stands at 42.23 per cent while the Samajwadi Party's share stands at 30.88 per cent. The Congress is putting up a poor show with a vote share of 3.01 per cent, while the BSP's stands at 12.95 per cent.