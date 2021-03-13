YouTube
    Assistant police inspector Sachin Waze seeks anticipatory bail

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 13: Assistant police inspector, Sachin Waze who has been accused by the wife of businessman Mansukh Hiran of killing has sought anticipatory bail before a sessions court.

    The matter will come up for hearing on March 19, following which notice is likely to be issued to the ATS, which is probing the case. Hiran's wife Vimla alleged that the Scorpio vehicle which was with him an was found with gelatine sticks outside Mukesh Ambani's house was with Waze for four months.

    Sachin Vaze, Mumbai cop removed after political row in Ambani security scare case

    Waze was on Friday transferred from the crime intelligence unit to the special branch. Teams of the ATS and NIA, which has taken over the probe have almost identified Hiran's last location from where he disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

    The agencies found a face mask and several handkerchiefs on Hiren's face when his body was pulled out of creek in Thane. Waze in his statement to the ATS has denied that he had used the Scorpio.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 13, 2021, 9:00 [IST]
