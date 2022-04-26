Assembly polls: Maximum candidates who left a party to join another were from BSP

205 with criminal background, 366 crorepatis in new UP assembly

New Delhi, Apr 26: In the recently concluded elections to the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, the maximum candidates who left a party to join another were from the BSP.

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) says that 75 or 27 per cent candidates left BSP to join another party during the recent assembly elections 2022. While 37 (13%) candidates left from INC to join a different party to contest elections during Assembly elections 2022.

In recent assembly elections 2022, 54 (20%) out of the total of 276 re-contesting candidates who switched political parties joined the SP followed by 35 (13%) candidates who joined BJP and 31 (11%) candidates who joined BSP.

Re-contesting MLAs:

Highest number of re-contesting MLAs, 27(32%), left BJP to join another party during the recent assembly elections 2022. While 24 (28%) MLAs left INC to join a different party to contest elections during Assembly elections 2022.

In recent assembly elections 2022, 32 (38%) out of 85 re-contesting MLAs who switched political parties joined the BJP followed by 19 (22%) MLAs who joined SP and 9 (11%) MLAs who joined INC.

Crorepati re-contesting Candidates : Out of the 276 re-contesting candidates, 180 (65%) are crorepatis.

Crorepati re-contesting MLAs: Out of the 85 re-contesting MLAs, 81 (95%) are crorepatis.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 14:25 [IST]