Assembly polls: Election Commission in Manipur for two days

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Feb 07: The full bench of Election Commission will be in poll-bound Manipur for two days beginning Monday, sources said.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey left for Manipur this morning along with other senior officials to take stock of preparation in the northeastern state.

Manipur will go for a two phase assembly polls on February 27 and March 3.

While the Commission had been to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa, it held a virtual meeting with state administration officials, poll machinery and political parties just before announcing poll schedule for the five states.

Though the poll panel usually visits poll-going states before announcing elections, there have been instances of it visiting states after announcement of polls.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur will go for polls between February 10 and March 7. Counting for votes will take place on March 10.