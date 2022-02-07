YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Assembly polls: Election Commission in Manipur for two days

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 07: The full bench of Election Commission will be in poll-bound Manipur for two days beginning Monday, sources said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey left for Manipur this morning along with other senior officials to take stock of preparation in the northeastern state.

    Manipur will go for a two phase assembly polls on February 27 and March 3.

    While the Commission had been to Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa, it held a virtual meeting with state administration officials, poll machinery and political parties just before announcing poll schedule for the five states.

    Though the poll panel usually visits poll-going states before announcing elections, there have been instances of it visiting states after announcement of polls.

    Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur will go for polls between February 10 and March 7. Counting for votes will take place on March 10.

    More MANIPUR ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    manipur election 2022 Assembly elections 2022

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X