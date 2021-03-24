SC push for electoral reforms: Now candidates to declare not just income but source too

Reply in 2 weeks says SC after it refuses to stay electoral bonds for Delhi Elections

Assembly polls 2021: SC to hear plea seeking to stop fresh sale of electoral bonds

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 24: The Supreme Court will today hear a plea seeking a stay on the sale of fresh electoral bonds ahead of the state assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the union territory of Puducherry.

The petition has been filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms. It has sought to stop the fresh sale of electoral bonds from April 11 till the validity of the same is decided by the Supreme Court.

"There is a serious apprehension that any further sale of Electoral Bonds before the upcoming state elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, would further increase illegal and illicit funding of political parties through shell companies. Thus, the petitioner seeks a direction that no further opening of the window for the sale of electoral bonds be allowed during the pendency of the instant writ petition," the petition says.

12,313 bonds worth Rs 6,128.72 crore purchased during 12 sale periods

The petition will be heard by a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde. The matter was mentioned before the Bench by advocate Prashant Bhushan, who is representing ADR.