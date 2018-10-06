Assembly elections: BJP likely to lose Chhattisgarh, MP and Rajasthan, predicts survey

Chattisgarh

In Chattisgarh, again a neck-and-neck battle is predicted. However, the Congress is expected to win around 47 seats out of 90. The BJP will lose this time with 40 seats. vote share percentage of BJP is 38.6% while Congress' is 38.9%.

The BJP had won 49 seats in 2013 assembly elections, while the Congress got only 39 seats. The first phase of polling in Chhattisgarh is on November 12 while the second is on November 20.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, the survey says, the BJP is likely to face a major drubbing in Rajasthan which has a 200-member assembly. The party which had won 163 seats in 2013 will be reduced to just 56 seats. Congress which was limited to measly 21 seats in the previous outing will make a handsome turnaround with 142 seats.

As far as the vote share is concerned, the Congress is seen leading with a comfortable vote share of 49.9% as against BJP's 34.3%.

Madhya Pradesh

As per the data, BJP is likely to win 108 seats while the Congress is set to bag 122 seats. The vote share percentage is, however, very close between the two parties here. BJP's vote share is 41.5% while 42.2% is of the Congress. BJP has won 165 seats in 2013 while Congress had just won 58.



The three states are touted to be a semi-final before the Lok Sabha elections 2019. In 2013, the Bharatiya Janata Party had swept the three states and similar outcomes were seen in the Lok Sabha elections. The survey brings-in a positive news for Rahul Gandhi-led Congress which is going through a historic low in terms of its tally in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Assemblies across the country.