    Assembly elections 2022: BJP deputes senior functionaries to take stock

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 11: The Bharatiya Janata Party has deputed senior leaders to take stock of the election preparedness in the five states that go to polls next year. The party has also sought a daily account of the party programmes that are being conducted in these states for better outreach.

    Elections would be held in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur next year. Later in the next Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat would go to polls. All ministers and lawmakers have been instructed to hold meetings of people in smaller groups. This would ensure that the leaders connect better with the people.

    The war room headed by Sunil Bansal, the general secretary would receive a daily report from party functionaries in Uttar Pradesh.

    Since the Parliament session is on, the party has for now deputed legislators, minister and other senior functionaries from other states to take their place.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 8:26 [IST]
