Assam to witness mostly direct or triangular fights in first phase of elections

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: With just a day left for voting in Assam and West Bengal, the political scenes have heated up with the BJP, the Congress, TMC and the Left putting in their last ditch effort. The high-pitched campaign for the first phase of poll also came to an end on Thursday evening but surprise kept pouring in till late in the night.

Among those, were announcement of Congress leader Sachin Pilot touring the northeastern state. Pilot had last year hit the headlines for revolting against his own party and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, making him lose the post of deputy CM.

Newest First Oldest First The Congress on Friday alleged that the LDF government in Kerala was committing electoral "fraud" in cahoots with the state election machinery by enrolling bogus voters, and moved the Election Commission seeking corrective measures for ensuring "free and fair" polls. Kerala goes to polls on April 6. Out of the 946 candidates in the fray for the 126-seat Assam Assembly, at least 138 (15 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, including 109 (12%) facing serious criminal cases "Can Rahul Gandhi and modern Kalapahad Badruddin Ajmal keep Assam safe? Last week was anniversary of Battle of Saraighat, fought under commander Lachit Borphukan's leadership. He protected motherland from Mughals for many years," Union Minister Amit Shah said in Kamrup. Assam is all set to witness mostly direct or triangular contests between the ruling BJP, its alliance partner the Asom Gana Parishad, opposition Congress and the newly formed Asssam Jatiya Parishad in… Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP will enact laws to tackle the "menace of love and land jihad" in Assam if it is voted to power. Trinamool Congress has written to Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, "seeking deployment of additional CAPF at Bhagabanpur, Khejuri, Egra, Ramnagar" and "harbouring of criminals by Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram". Trinamool Congress has written to Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, "seeking deployment of additional CAPF at Bhagabanpur, Khejuri, Egra, Ramnagar" and "harbouring of criminals by Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram". Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP will enact laws to tackle the "menace of love and land jihad" in Assam if it is voted to power. Assam is all set to witness mostly direct or triangular contests between the ruling BJP, its alliance partner the Asom Gana Parishad, opposition Congress and the newly formed Asssam Jatiya Parishad in… "Can Rahul Gandhi and modern Kalapahad Badruddin Ajmal keep Assam safe? Last week was anniversary of Battle of Saraighat, fought under commander Lachit Borphukan's leadership. He protected motherland from Mughals for many years," Union Minister Amit Shah said in Kamrup. Out of the 946 candidates in the fray for the 126-seat Assam Assembly, at least 138 (15 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, including 109 (12%) facing serious criminal cases The Congress on Friday alleged that the LDF government in Kerala was committing electoral "fraud" in cahoots with the state election machinery by enrolling bogus voters, and moved the Election Commission seeking corrective measures for ensuring "free and fair" polls. Kerala goes to polls on April 6.