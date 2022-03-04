Assembly elections: 1,916 with criminal background, 2,836 crorepatis in fray

Why Akhilesh joined hands with his uncle for UP polls

New Delhi, Mar 04: The counting for the five state assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 10. The final phase of polling will take place on March 07.

In all 6,944 candidates are in fray. Association for Democratic Reforms has analysed the affidavits of 6,874 candidates. The affidavits of the remaining 70 candidates were not analysed as the affidavits were unclear at the time the report was made.

Out of 6874 candidates analysed, 1,916 are from National parties, 1,421 are from State parties, 1,829 are from registered unrecognised parties and 1,708 candidates are contesting independently.

Criminal background:

Candidates with Criminal cases: Out of 6874 candidates analysed, 1694 (25%) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Candidates with serious criminal cases: 1262 (18 %) candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Candidates with declared cases related to murder: 44 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 209 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women: 107 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of 107 candidates 16 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376, 376D & 376(2).

The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates in the 5 States Assembly Elections 2022 as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to candidates with criminal cases, ADR said. All major parties contesting in the 5 States assembly elections 2022 have given tickets to candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves, as follows:

(a) Uttar Pradesh 18 % to 65 %

(b) Uttarakhand 17 % to 33 %

(c) Goa 23 % to 46 %

(d) Manipur 13 % to 29 %

(e) Punjab 11 % to 68 %

Financial:

Crorepati Candidates: Out of 6,874 candidates analysed, 2,836(41%) are crorepatis. In Goa, there are 187 crorepatis in the fray, while in Manipur it is 143. In the case of Punjab and Uttarakhand it is 521 and 252 respectively, while in Uttar Pradesh, it is 1,733.

There are 347 crorepati candidates fighting as Independents. The BJP and Congress have 534 and 423 respectively, while the AAP has fielded 248 crorepatis. In the case of the BSP and SP, the numbers are 349 and 312 respectively. The SAD, UKD, NPP and RLD have fielded. 89, 12, 27 and 32. The Punjab Lok Congress Party and Trinamool Congress have 16 and 17 respectively.

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Apna Dal (Soneylal), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak, NPF, Goa Forward Party have fielded, 13, 12, 9, 8 and 2 crorepati candidates respectively.

Other details:

Overall Age Details: 2195(32%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 3694 (54%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 975(14%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years and 10 candidates have declared they are more than 80 years old.

Overall Gender Details: Out of 6874 candidates, 6116 are men whereas 755(11%) are women. 3 are third gender.

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 15:41 [IST]