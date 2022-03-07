Assembly Election Results 2022: Tune into Dailyhunt to get the fastest coverage

EVMs were marked for training of officials for counting duty, clarifies EC on Akhilesh Yadav's allegation

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: Results for the assembly election 2022 in five states will be announced on May 10. The five states that went to polls are Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

In Uttarakhand, the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and main challenger, Congress are engaged in a battle of nerves. The hill state has always witnessed a close contest between the two parties, who garner nearly a third of the total votes each, leaving a third for others.

A close contest is expected in Uttar Pradesh where the ruling BJP and opposition Samajwadi Party were locked in a fierce campaign.

In Punjab all eyes are on the Aam Aadmi Party, which is predicted to make major inroads. Will the Congress be able to return to power in the border state of Punjab? You will find out soon.

In Manipur, defections from ruling and opposition parties to JD(U) brought the comparatively lesser-known party into the contest.

In Goa, the contest has become interesting with the entry of the Trinamool Congress and the high-intensity campaign by the AAP. The BJP will look to return to power, while the Congress will try and upset the apple cart.

