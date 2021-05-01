Assembly Election Results 2021: How to check Live results and realtime trends on ECI website and App
New Delhi, May 01: The results for the high-stakes elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry will be out on Sunday. The counting of votes will start at 8 AM.
Amid the covid surge, the Election Commission, has banned victory processions during the counting of votes. Only two people would be allowed to accompany the winning candidate
It has also made RT-PCR test reports mandatory for candidates to enter the counting centres on the result day.
Those who are interested in the much-awaited results can track it easily using the ECI site and app.
- Go to ECI's official website https://results.eci.gov.in/.
- On homepage, click on 'General assembly elections 2021' result.
- A new window will appear.
- Results of for preferred state and Union Territory will appear on your screen.
Interested users can also check the results on the 'ECI's Voter Helpline' application.
Download the Voter Helpline App from the Google Playstore.
Login using your mobile number.
You will receive the one-time password (OTP)
You can also skip this step and directly visit the results page
Go to the 'results' option to find 'Assembly Elections 2021' results