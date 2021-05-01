How SKM ended the 25 year old Chamling rule in Sikkim

CM, Dy CM, CM on rotation basis: The likely demands by the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra

J'khand: The convention of inviting single largest party may not be followed owing to pre-poll pact

Assembly Election Results 2021: How to check Live results and realtime trends on ECI website and App

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 01: The results for the high-stakes elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry will be out on Sunday. The counting of votes will start at 8 AM.

Amid the covid surge, the Election Commission, has banned victory processions during the counting of votes. Only two people would be allowed to accompany the winning candidate

It has also made RT-PCR test reports mandatory for candidates to enter the counting centres on the result day.

Those who are interested in the much-awaited results can track it easily using the ECI site and app.

Go to ECI's official website https://results.eci.gov.in/.

On homepage, click on 'General assembly elections 2021' result.

A new window will appear.

Results of for preferred state and Union Territory will appear on your screen.

Interested users can also check the results on the 'ECI's Voter Helpline' application.

Download the Voter Helpline App from the Google Playstore.

Login using your mobile number.

You will receive the one-time password (OTP)

You can also skip this step and directly visit the results page

Go to the 'results' option to find 'Assembly Elections 2021' results