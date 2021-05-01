YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    assembly election results election commission of india West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 Kerala Assembly elections 2021 Assam Assembly elections 2021 Puducherry assembly elections 2021

    Assembly Election Results 2021: How to check Live results and realtime trends on ECI website and App

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: The results for the high-stakes elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry will be out on Sunday. The counting of votes will start at 8 AM.

    Amid the covid surge, the Election Commission, has banned victory processions during the counting of votes. Only two people would be allowed to accompany the winning candidate

    Assembly Election Results 2021: How to check Live results and realtime trends on ECI website and App

    It has also made RT-PCR test reports mandatory for candidates to enter the counting centres on the result day.

    Those who are interested in the much-awaited results can track it easily using the ECI site and app.

    • Go to ECI's official website https://results.eci.gov.in/.
    • On homepage, click on 'General assembly elections 2021' result.
    • A new window will appear.
    • Results of for preferred state and Union Territory will appear on your screen.

    Interested users can also check the results on the 'ECI's Voter Helpline' application.

    Download the Voter Helpline App from the Google Playstore.

    Login using your mobile number.

    You will receive the one-time password (OTP)

    You can also skip this step and directly visit the results page

    Go to the 'results' option to find 'Assembly Elections 2021' results

    MORE assembly election results NEWS

    Story first published: Saturday, May 1, 2021, 14:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X