Northeast election results 2018: 'Be alert, Congress culture shouldn't seep in,' says PM Modi

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in three Northeastern states - Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura -began on Saturday amid tight security. The election results will be declared on the Election Commission of India's website.

The results in Tripura are perhaps the most remarkable where the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to form the government - an unprecedented first in state that has been held by the CPM-led Left for over two decades now.

In Meghalaya, the Congress has taken a strong lead with CM Mukul Sangma leading in Ampati constituency. Party leaders Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel are headed to Shillong amid fears of horse-trading.

In Nagaland, the NPF+ seems set to retain power, marching past the BJP-NDPP alliance, whose CM face Neiphiu Rio has already won unopposed from Northern Angami-II.

Counting of votes began from 8 AM in all the states amid tight security. Meanwhile, the BJP has emerged as a strong contender in all the three states and two exit polls have predicted that the party would dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura and consolidate its position in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

All parties, including BJP, will have to be alert and take care that Congress culture doesn't seep in somehow: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/hY04XYoBpQ — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018 People spreading rumours and confusion were given the best reply democratically: PM Narendra Modi PM Modi paid tribute to BJP workers who lost their lives, by observing silence for a minute before he began his speech. I do not have the figures but I think the elected team in Tripura is the PM PM Modi: youngest ever team. Some of them were even scared that would be rejected on the grounds of their age. Such young candidates successfully won people's confidence "The North East has today come forward to lead India on the path to development," says PM Narendra Modi PM Modi says,"Election analysts in India will have to understand the journey from No one to One, shunya se shikhar tak. When the sun sets it is red in color and when it rises it is saffron." The Election Commission website says results have been declared for 37 of 59 seats that went to polls in Tripura. The BJP-IPFT alliance has won 27 seats, and is leading in 16. The CPI(M) has bagged 10 seats and is leading in six. In Meghalaya, results have been declared for 45 seats. Of this, the Congress has won 16, the NPP has won 13, the BJP has bagged two and others have won 14 seats. The Congress maintains its lead in five seats and the NPP in six seats. In Nagaland, the NDPP, which is in alliance with the BJP, has won five seats and is leading in 11. The ruling NPF has bagged 13 seats and is ahead in 11, while its partner NPP is leading in three. The BJP has bagged seven seats and is leading in four. 'Will win Karnataka polls, Manik Sarkar’s government was a failed one. No development took place in Tripura in the last 25 years,' says Amit Shah. BJP might have a clear majority in Tripura but we will also include other members of our alliance in the cabinet, says Amit Shah BJP president Amit Shah, says, "In 2014 Narendra Modi Ji had said western side of the nation has developed a lot but the same has not reached the eastern side yet. He immediately started his 'Act East Policy'. I believe this is the victory of his policies, stamped by the 3 states of the north-east." Ahmed Patel, Congress said,''We have a clear majority in Meghalaya. We have a setback in Tripura in Nagaland, we will have to work on that. Absolutely baseless, is it a crime for someone to visit his own grandmother? It has become a profession for him to make unnecessary comments. The historic victory in Tripura is as much an ideological one. It's a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation. Today peace and non-violence has prevailed over fear. We will provide Tripura the good government that the state deserves, tweets PM Narendra Modi Nagaland Chief Minister and Nagaland Peoples Front candidate T R Zeliang retained his Peren constituency defeating his nearest NDPP rival Iherie Ndang by 5,432 votes In Nagaland, the ruling NPF, headed by CM TR Zeliang, has passed a resolution, expressing its desire to continue its alliance with the BJP. Tripura agriculture minister Aghore Debbarma (CPI-M) was defeated by a margin of 6,988 votes by his nearest rival Mevar Kumar Jamatiya of IPFT in Asharambari ST constituency, Election Commission sources said, according to PTI 'Applaud hard work of our BJP workers, says Amit Shah In Tripura, the BJP-IPFT alliance is leading in 35 seats and has won six seats, the Election Commission website says. The ruling CPI(M) stands diminished with one win and has a lead in 17 seats. In Meghalaya, results have been declared for 26 seats. Of this, the Congress has won 11, the NPP has won five and other parties have won nine seats. The Congress maintains its lead in nine and the NPP in 15 seats. The BJP, so far, has managed to bag one seat. In Nagaland, the NDPP, which is in alliance with the BJP, has won three seats and is leading in 12. The ruling NPF has bagged four seats and is ahead in 19, while its partner NPP leads in three. Will abide by party's orders. It is team victory saus Biplab Deb Kerala: BJP workers celebrate outside party office in Trivandrum as BJP is set to win in Tripura. #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/e3Iygh35Cd — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018 Kerala: BJP workers celebrate outside party office in Trivandrum as BJP is set to win in Tripura. #Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah arrives at the party headquarters amid celebrations. #TripuraElections2018 pic.twitter.com/bNXEnPJSNU — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018 BJP President Amit Shah arrives at the party headquarters amid celebrations. BJP leader and North East Democratic Alliance convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma was sent to Shillong on Saturday by the party leadership to try and form a non-Congress government in Meghalaya amid likelihood of a split verdict, news agency IANS reports. Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar can take shelter in West Bengal, Kerala or neighbouring Bangladesh as the BJP is going to form the next government in the state, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday, according to PTI. He also says if BJP chief Amit Shah is a student of post graduation then Congress president Rahul Gandhi is still in nursery class. Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma wins both from Ampati and Songsak constituencies. The BJP is now leading in 41 seats in Tripura even as the Left is ahead in 18 seats. In Meghalaya, the Congress has a lead in 22 seats, followed by the NPP in 16 and the BJP in eight seats. Candidates of other parties are leading in 17 seats. In Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP alliance is leading in 31 seats, while the NPF coalition is lead in 24 seats. In a way the entire north east is now with the BJP. Initially we used to say "Congress mukt Bharat' now I think we can say 'Vaampanth Mukt Bharat" also: Union Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad I will be supporting any party that works for the welfare of the people of state, says SK Sunn, Independent candidate who won from Mawphlang constituency in Meghalaya Latest trends show the BJP has surged ahead in Tripura with a lead in 40 seats, pipping the Left, which is ahead in 18 seats. In Meghalaya, the Congress leads in 22 seats, followed by NPP in 14 and the BJP in six seats. In Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP alliance is leading in 32 seats, while the NPF+ is ahead in 23 seats. Amit Shah to address media at 3:30 pm "In Meghalaya, the vote is basically against the Congress if you see the performance of other parties. Leaders will discuss if there can be the possibility of a post-poll alliance," says Nalin Kohli, BJP Meghalaya incharge. 1. What an extraordinary win for @BJP4India @BJP4Tripura ! Made possible under the leadership of @AmitShah ji, dedicated work of @BJP4Tripura karyakarta and the trust & faith of the people in @narendramodi as @PMOIndia — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 3, 2018 BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Vijender Gupta congratulate their party after its extraordinary performance in North East states, especially Tripura. Meghalaya: Congress leader and CM Mukul Sangma wins from both the seats — Ampati and Songsok.

Three Tier Security Arrangements are done for the counting day. Counting would begin from 8 am in all the states amid tight security, Election Commission officials said. #Tripura: Visuals from outside the counting centre in Agartala. pic.twitter.com/tbU1xPlJL8 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018 Tripura Election 2018: Visuals from outside the counting centre in Agartala. #Meghalaya: Visuals from outside the counting centre in Shillong. #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/Welgecy5hl — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018 Meghalaya Election 2018: Visuals from outside the counting centre in Shillong. Meghalaya Election 2018: We will wait for the verdict of the people. People want change in Mawsynram, says HM Shangpliang, Congress candidate from Mawsynram constituency. Ahead of the counting, both the CPI-M and the BJP claimed that they will form the next government in Tripura. The ruling CPI-M has fielded 56 candidates in Tripura, leaving one seat each to its Left Front partners — the Communist Party of India, Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party. Meghalaya Election 2018: There is adequate security at counting centres and we hope there will be no untoward incident and counting will pass off smoothly, says D Marak,SP Shillong The BJP allied with Neiphiu Rio's party NDPP which was born out of the NPF only a few months ago. Neiphiu Rio has been chief minister for over a decade during NPF rule. BJP is technically still part of ruling NPF government with two ministers still under oath. The BJP stitched an alliance with NDPP only recently. Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) chief Neiphiu Rio was declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency. No one else filed nomination from Northern Angami-II constituency so Rio was declared winner before polling even began. NPF leader and current CM TR Zeliang had slammed Neiphiu Rio for instability in the party. NPF leader have accused Rio of being power hungry. Counting of votes for Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland begins All the three states have 60-members assemblies but polling took place in only 59—after the deaths of candidates in Meghalaya and Tripura and the unopposed election of former chief minister Neiphiu Rio of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party in Nagaland. In Tripura: Manik Dey leads from Majlishpur (CPM) Narayan Chandra Chowdhuri leads from Kamalasagar (CPM) Pranajit Singha Roy leads from Radhakishorepur (BJP) First lead for BJP in Nagaland First lead for Congress in Meghalaya After the first half an hour of counting in Tripura, BJP is leading in 10 seats, while, CPI(M) is ahead in nine. The BJP's and CPM's neck-and-neck race in the Tripua election results continues as trends keep coming in. The BJP is currently leading there in 13 seats while the CPM is leading in 17. The Congress is ahead in three seats in Meghalaya, while the BJP is leading in one. The National People's Party (NPP) is also ahead in three seats, while candidates of other parties are also leading in four seats in the state. #WATCH: Huge crowd at Shillong Polo ground where people can see counting trends through a projector #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/iBHVpy2pvl — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018 Huge crowd has gathered at Shillong Polo ground where people can see counting trends through a projector ECI trends: NPF leading on 2 seats, BJP-NDPP leading on 1 in Nagaland Election 2018 Tripura CM Manik Sarkar of the CPI(M) leading in Dhanpur seat. Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma of the Congress leading in Ampati. He is contesting from two seats --- Ampati and Songsak. The ruling Naga People’s Front leading in two seats and BJP-NDPP alliance in one after the first round of counting in three seats in Nagaland. In Meghalaya, chief minister Mukul Sangma, Agatha Sangma and James Sangma are leading from their constituencies. BJP's Donkupar Roy is ahead in Shella and Alexander Laloo Hek, a former member of the Congress who then shifted to BJP, is leading in Pynthorumkhrah. The ruling Naga People’s Front leading in two seats and BJP-NDPP alliance in one after the first round of counting in three seats in Nagaland. Seeing the earlier trends:, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP: Ram Madhav, BJP pic.twitter.com/66V7BPCXDn — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018 Ram Madhav, BJP says seeing the earlier trends:, I feel that in Tripura BJP is going to do very well In Nagaland too, our alliance is doing very well and Congress is trailing in Meghalaya. The three results of North East are going to be very good for BJP. ECI trends: Congress leading on 7 seats, UDP on 3, NPP on 2, BJP on 1 and Others on 3 in Meghalaya Election 2018 The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) has surged ahead to take a lead in 33 seats, more than the halfway mark, in Tripura. Beating expectations of a BJP win, predicted by the exit polls, the party looks set to continue to be in power. Manik Sarkar, termed India's poorest CM, would be taking over for the fifth term in the state. Trends suggest that the Left is likely to form the government in Tripura. ECI trends: NPF leading on 6 seats, BJP-NDPP leading on 7, Congress on 1 and Others on 3 in Nagaland Election 2018

Meghalaya:

In Meghalaya, which went to polls on February 27, BJP will be challenging the Congress, which has been in power for the last ten years. While the Congress has been ruling Meghalaya for 10 years. The Congress has fielded 59 candidates, while the BJP put up nominees in 47 constituencies. For the first time, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is contesting from two seats.

Nagaland:

In Nagaland, BJP has joined hands with the NDPP that was floated by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio. The NDPP is contesting on 40 seats and the saffron party on 20. The Congress, which has given three chief ministers to Nagaland since the state's inception in 1963, is contesting only in 18 seats, two less than the BJP. The Naga People's Front (NFP) has been in power in Nagaland since 2003, except for a three-month period of President's rule in 2008.

Re-polling was ordered at 13 polling stations across nine constituencies in Nagaland following reports of snatching of EVMs, misuse of electoral photo identity cards and miscreants not allowing voters to exercise their franchise.

Tripura:

In Tripura, which went to polls on February 18, the BJP has emerged as a strong contender in all the three states and two exit polls have predicted that the party would dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura and consolidate its position in the other two states. However, a third exit poll predicts a close contest between the CPM and the BJP in the 60-member assembly.

Votes would be counted in presence of the candidates and agents under the supervision of the respective district returning officers and assistant returning officers.

OneIndia News