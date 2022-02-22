YouTube
    Assembly Election 2022: EC relaxes further curbs, removes 50 per cent capacity limit on rallies, roadshows

    New Delhi, Feb 22: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday further relaxed the previously imposed 50 percent capacity cap on meetings, rallies, and roadshows of political parties.

    "Considering the fact that the number of COVID cases have become very small in the poll bound states, the Commission, taking into account the need of the political parties and candidates, further relaxes the restrictions on campaigning with the immediate effect," the EC notice read.

    The previous EC order had said that "the number of persons attending the indoor/outdoor meetings/rallies will be limited to maximum of 50 percent of the capacity of Indoor halls and 30 percent of the open ground capacity or as fixed by DEO as per requirement of the social distancing norms and whichever is less."

    "All other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate," the commission said in an official order.

    What Are New Rules?
    Now the Commission has allowed the Political parties/candidates to hold their meetings and rallies subject to SDMA regulations.
    Restriction of using only 50 percent capacity of space has been relaxed.
    Commission has also allowed Road Shows subject to SDMA regulations and with prior permission of district authorities.

    Campaigning is on for the two-phase Manipur assembly elections and phases five, six and seven of the Uttar Pradesh polls.

    Assembly elections 2022 election commission

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 22:00 [IST]
    X