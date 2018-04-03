Assam University TDC results 2017 declared, steps to check

The Assam University TDC results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Assam University came into existence through Assam (Central) University Act, 1989(Established under an Act of Parliament) . It was established in 1994, since then the University is steadily becoming an excellent centre of learning.

The campus, situated in Dargakona, about 20 kms from Silchar, is set amid sprawling hillocks, a typical landscape in the North East. The campus in an area of 600 acres surrounded by lakes and mountains provides an ideal environment for academic pursuit. The results are available on aus.ac.in.

How to check Assam University TDC results 2017:

Go to aus.ac.in

Step Two: Click on the online results link, which is wwwwwww.usexamresults.in

You will be directed to another page

Enter required details

View results

Take a printout

