YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    assam tezpur

    Assam’s Tezpur University asks students to vacate campus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 19: The Tezpur University in Assam has directed the undergraduate and post-graduate students to leave the campus amid rising COVID-19 cases, officials said on Sunday. The directive came as several COVID-19 cases were detected on the campus, they said.

    Assam’s Tezpur University asks students to vacate campus

    The students are to vacate their rooms by April 23 with bags and baggage or leave their belongings in a safe place in the hostel at their own risk, said an official notification issued on Saturday. The final year students can stay on the campus till April 29 and complete their research work.

    Amid COVID-19 cases, Punjab to promote students of classes 5, 8, 10 without examsAmid COVID-19 cases, Punjab to promote students of classes 5, 8, 10 without exams

    However, they have to vacate the hostel rooms with their baggage by April 30, it said. The PhD students will be notified about vacating their rooms soon, it added.

    MORE assam NEWS

    Story first published: Monday, April 19, 2021, 12:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X