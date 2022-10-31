Assam Rifles recovers war-like stores in Mizoram

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Lunglei Battalion of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) has arrested four persons after recovering a huge cache of tactical war-like stores in Manipur's Tuipang village on October 30.

In a joint operation carried out by the Assam Rifles and Siaha Police, a large number of tactical war-like stores such as one shotgun, 12 gauge, 169 gelatine sticks and 1,500 pellets were recovered.

Ghazwa-e-Hind in Assam: NIA roped in as Islamists plan destruction of India

The stores recovered were of military grade and were reportedly used by the insurgents based in Myanmar. "This operation is a huge setback for all anti-national activities. The operation's success would go a long way in establishing peace and harmony along the Indo-Myanmar border," Lt Colonel AS Walia, PRO (Defence), Tezpur said in a press release.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 31, 2022, 14:12 [IST]