Assam relaxes night curfew timings from tomorrow ahead of Magh Bihu: Details here

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 12: In view of the celebration of Bhogali Bihu, the Assam government today relaxed night curfew timings.

The night curfew timings will be from 11 pm to 4 am instead of 10 pm to 6 am on January 13.

The Kamrup (Metro) administration asked residents to strictly adhere to coronavirus guidelines during celebration of the festival as the "Covid-19 situation in the district is currently critical".

Earlier on Tuesday, Assam's fresh COVID-19 cases soared by over 29 per cent in a single day to 2,837, the highest since June 22 last year, with a positivity rate of 5.69 per cent, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The state had reported 2,198 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 4.49 per cent on Monday against testing of 48,964 samples.

On Tuesday, 2,837 new cases were detected against testing of 49,840 samples, registering a positivity of 5.69 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of new cases is the highest since June 22, 2021, when the state had reported 2,869 cases with a positivity rate of 1.88 per cent.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 15:31 [IST]