YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Assam Polls: AJP announces candidates for 18 seats, Lurinjyoti to contest from Dhulijan

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Mar 05: The newly-formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Friday announced the names of 18 candidates for the first phase of assembly elections with its president Lurinjyoti Gogoi contesting from the oil town of Duliajan.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    AJP''s general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan will contest from Sadiya, while its alliance partner Raijor Dal is still holding discussions on nominations and may announce its list on Saturday.

    Addressing a press conference, Gogoi and Bhuyan said the list of candidates for the remaining phases will be announced later.

    AJP, which was formed by AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) following the anti-CAA protests, fielded Raju Phukan from Sarupathar, Chittaranjan Basumatary from Dhemaji, Pawan Saikia from Khumtai, Shatrughan Sasoni from Dhekiajuli and Ajay Tanti from Rangapara.

    Four prominent personalities made 'icons' of Assam polls

    In central Assam, the party nominated Anjar Hussain from Dhing and Arup Kumar Saikia from Batadroba.

    AJP announced the names of Anand Chandra Das from Dergaon, Ribulya Gogoi from Nazira, Dipen Tanti from Thowra, Achyut Saikia from Bihpuria, Ajit Buragohain from Dibrugarh, Rajiv Kumar Hazarika from Mariani, Shamsher Singh from Tinsukia, Satyajit Regon from Dhakuakhana and Sanjay Kumar Deb from Margherita.

    Polls in the state will be held in three phases, starting with elections to 47 constituencies spread across eleven districts of Upper Assam, North Bank and parts of Central Assam on March 27.

    More ASSAM ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

    Read more about:

    Assam Assembly elections 2021

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X