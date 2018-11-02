  • search

Assam killings: Trinamool, Mamata turn their social media DPs black in protest

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kolkata, Nov 2: Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday, November 2, took out protest marches and held rallies across the state to condemn the killing of five people by suspected ULFA terrorists in Tinsukia district of Upper Assam on Thursday (November 1) evening.

    Assam killings: Trinamool, Mamata turn their social media DPs black in protest
    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

    The five were picked at gun point from Kherbari Bisonbari area and gunned down by the bank of Lohit River. The police said all the victims were Bengalis. The Army launched a massive counter-strategy operation along the state's border with Arunachal Pradesh post the tragedy. Assam Rifles personnel were also keeping a vigil on the India-Myanmar border.

    Also Read | Assam govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of those killed by ULFA terrorists

    The TMC turned its social media display pictures (DPs) on platforms like Twitter and Facebook into black for a day on Friday, November 2, to condemn the incident and also appealed to people to do the same.

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also turned her Twitter and Facebook DPs into black to condemn the killings. On Tuesday, October 30, Banerjee had said in a rally in North Bengal that the BJP was hell-bent to drive out the Bengalis from Assam. She has been a vocal critic of the National Register of Citizens of India, accusing the BJP of trying to divide people. Her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is an MP, led the protests in Kolkata. A number of senior TMC leaders and ministers also joined the protests.

    Read more about:

    assam trinamool congress twitter social media bjp mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 17:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue