Assam govt withdraws AFSPA from West Karbi Anglong, extends in 8 districts

New Delhi, Oct 20: Assam government withdrew the declaration of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) from West Karbi Anglong district, while extending the controversial legislation of 'Disturbed Area' in eight other districts and one sub-division for six months.

The order, effective from October 1, came after a review of the state's law and order, a statement from home and political department principal secretary Niraj Verma said.

"Earlier AFSPA covered 9 districts and 1 Sub-division in Assam, now it covers 8 districts and one Sub-division," news Agency ANI quoted Niraj Verma, Principal Secretary of Home and Political department as saying.

AFSPA in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland extended for 6 months from today

"A review of the law and order and security scenario in Assam in the recent past indicates that the situation has considerably improved in West Karbi Anglong district of the state ... The Governor of Assam is pleased to withdraw the declaration of 'Disturbed Area' with effect from 01.10.2022 from West Karbi Anglong," the order said.

The order dated October 15 stated that nine districts and one sub-division were kept under the AFSPA since April 1 as a 'disturbed area' after withdrawing the legislation from the rest of the state.

The act was enacted in Assam in November 1990 and has been extended every six months since then after a state government review of the situation.

The AFSPA act is enforced in most of the northeast because of the law and order situation. It gives special rights to Armed Forces in 'disturbed areas' to search, arrest, and also to open fire if necessary for the maintenance of law and order.

