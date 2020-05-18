  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Assam govt guidelines on lockdown 4.0

    By
    |

    Dispur, May 18: The Government of Assam issues revised guidelines to be followed in the state during the extended lockdown till May 31.

    Sarbananda Sonowal
    Sarbananda Sonowal
    • E-commerce activities for all commodities will be allowed; delivery of goods permitted till 7 PM.
    • All shops in the state shall be allowed to operate till 6 PM.
    • Market complexes and shopping malls shall remain closed.
    • Tea industries and workers engaged therein are allowed to operate at all times.
    • All warehouses and personnel employed there are allowed to operate at all times.
    • All essential services including conservancy services by municipal bodies and other government agencies are allowed to operate at all times.
    • All shops allowed to operate till 6 PM, market complexes and shopping malls to remain closed.
    • All construction work allowed between 7 AM and 6 PM. However, highway construction, flood control work is allowed at all times.
    • City buses, Intra district buses shall operate with 50% capacity. Only 50% of total number of buses allowed to operate under ASTC.
    • All vehicles allowed to ply are not permitted to stop in government and containment zones.
    • Livestock carrying trucks shall be allowed to enter the state except those carrying pigs.
    • Sports activities without person to person contact and spectators shall be allowed.
    • All tea-stall, restaurants, ice-cream parlours, cooked food outlets are allowed to operate on take away or home delivery basis till 7 PM.

    More ASSAM News

    Read more about:

    assam coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 20:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue