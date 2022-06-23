YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday the Centre is continuously monitoring the flood situation in Assam and is working closely with the state government to provide all possible assistance to overcome the challenge.

    Assam floods: PM Modi says Centre working closely with state govt to overcome flood challenge

    Over the last few days, parts of Assam have witnessed flooding due to heavy rainfall, he noted and said his government is working closely with the state to provide all possible assistance to overcome the situation.

    "Army and NDRF teams are present in the flood affected areas. They are conducting evacuation operations and assisting those who are affected. The Air Force has conducted over 250 sorties as a part of the evacuation process," he said.

    Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, ministers of the Assam government and officials are working round-the-clock in districts and helping those who have suffered, the prime minister said.

    "I pray for the safety and wellbeing of all those in affected areas and once again assure all possible support," he said.

    The state is reeling under a devastating flood with 54.50 lakh people affected and 101 people losing their lives so far this year.

    assam assam floods narendra modi

    Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 22:43 [IST]
    X