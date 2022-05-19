Fact Check: No, this video of a family getting washed away is not from Assam floods

No place for the cruel: Rename all roads named after Aurangzeb says Agra Mayor

Fact Check: Was this shocking video of family getting washed away in floods shot in Assam

Assam Floods: Over 6 lakh people affected in 26 districts; Amit Shah expresses concern, assures help

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Guwahati, May 19: In Assam, rescue and relief operations have been intensified by the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administrations in flood-hit areas.

Over six lakh people have been affected due to floods and landslides in 26 districts while eight persons lost their lives.

About 40 thousand people have been shifted to relief camps. Dima Hasao, Hojai, and Barak valley are the worst-affected areas. District Administrations are disturbing food items in affected areas.

Meanwhile, Northeast Frontier Railway is working on war footing to restore rail connectivity in South Assam. Talking to AIR News, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway Sabyasachi Dey said that damage occurred at 50 to 60 locations in Dima Hasao district.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed concern about the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam. He spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation.

In a tweet, Shah said NDRF teams have already been deployed. He assured all possible help from the central government.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 8:18 [IST]