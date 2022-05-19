YouTube
    Assam Floods: Over 6 lakh people affected in 26 districts; Amit Shah expresses concern, assures help

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Guwahati, May 19: In Assam, rescue and relief operations have been intensified by the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administrations in flood-hit areas.

    State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel rescue people from a flood affected village, in Hojai district of Assam

    Over six lakh people have been affected due to floods and landslides in 26 districts while eight persons lost their lives.

    About 40 thousand people have been shifted to relief camps. Dima Hasao, Hojai, and Barak valley are the worst-affected areas. District Administrations are disturbing food items in affected areas.

    Meanwhile, Northeast Frontier Railway is working on war footing to restore rail connectivity in South Assam. Talking to AIR News, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway Sabyasachi Dey said that damage occurred at 50 to 60 locations in Dima Hasao district.

    Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed concern about the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam. He spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation.
    In a tweet, Shah said NDRF teams have already been deployed. He assured all possible help from the central government.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 8:18 [IST]
