Assam floods: 8 dead, 4 lakh people affected in 26 districts

India

oi-Prakash KL

Guwahati, May 18: Over four lakh people in 26 districts have been affected due to floods caused by torrential rains in Assam.

4,03,352 people in 26 districts have been affected in the last 24 hours in the State, the daily flood data said. As many as 89 relief camps and relief distribution centres have been opened in all affected areas, the officials said.

The data further claims that eight people died due to rain-related incidents (three in flood, five in landslide). Torrential rainfall and landslides in the past few days have eroded sections of roads and railway tracks in Assam's Dima Hasao district affecting road and rail connectivity to the Barak Valley region of the state, officials informed on Sunday.

A review meeting was held at Chief Secretary's Conference Hall in Guwahati on Tuesday for taking stock of the current situation in Dima Hasao, Hojai, Cachar and other Barak Valley districts in the state affected due to severe floods and landslides since last few days, ANI reported.

The meeting were maintenance of supplies of essential food items to the affected districts, especially Dima Hasao, reopening of the National Highway connected to the affected districts, uninterrupted electricity supply and maintaining the communication network (voice and data) were discussed in the meeting.

The government has requested the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to restore the road connectivity from Guwahati to Haflong with immediate effect to ensure that the supplies and other essential commodities reach Dima Hasao district. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been requested to airdrop the most essential supplies like rice, daal, and medicines to Dima Hasao district by tomorrow.

As many as 35 stranded railway employees and their families along with left out passengers at the New Haflong railway station would also be rescued with the help of IAF. District Commissioner of Dima Hasao district will ensure to supply 200 litres of fuel to the BSNL Authority immediately at Duiyang Microwave Station for restoring the communication network. Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) will also use the services of drones/satellite data to ascertain the loss and damage data of the district.

The rescue operation of the stranded people and supply of relief materials has been started through 20 rubber boats with the help of SDRF and the Army in the Hojai district. District Commissioners of Hojai, Karimganj and Cachar districts are instructed to have regular meetings with the Chamber of Commerce, Suppliers and merchants for the smooth maintenance of supplies.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 9:32 [IST]