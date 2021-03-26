Assam to witness mostly direct or triangular fights in first phase of elections

Assam elections phase-3: 60 with pending criminal cases in the fray

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 26: Out of 337 candidates analysed, 60 (18%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in phase 3 of the Assam assembly elections. 45(13%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Among the major parties, 14(58%) out of 24 candidates analysed from INC, 5(42%) out of 12 candidates analysed from AIUDF, 5 (25%) out of 20 candidates analysed from BJP, 2 (25%) out of 8 candidates analysed from Bodoland Peoples Front, 2 (11%) out of 19 candidates analysed from JD(U) and One candidate each from AGP and Assam Jatiya Parishad have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 13(54%) out of 24 candidates analysed from INC, 5(42%) out of 12 candidates analysed from AIUDF, 4(20%) out of 20 candidates analysed from BJP and One candidate each from AGP and Assam Jatiya Parishad have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

6 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. 3 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

5 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

8(20%) out of 40 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Assam elections 2021: 11% candidates declared criminal cases against themselves in phase 2

Financial:

Out of the 337 candidates, 90(27%) are crorepatis. Among the major parties 10(77%) out of 13 candidates analysed from AGP, 13(65%) out of 20 candidates analysed from BJP, 15(63%) out of 24 candidates analysed from INC, 5(63%) out of 8 candidates analysed from Bodoland Peoples Front, 6(50%) out of 12 candidates analysed from AIUDF and 10(46%) out of 22 candidates analysed from Assam Jatiya Parishad have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase III is Rs 2.20 Crores.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 20 BJP candidates analysed is Rs. 4.07 Crores, 8 Bodoland Peoples Front candidates analysed is Rs 4.05 Crores, 24 INC candidates analysed is Rs 3.92 Crores, 22 Assam Jatiya Parishad candidates have average assets of Rs 3.58 Crores, 12 AIUDF candidates have average assets of Rs 3.40 Crores, 13 AGP candidates have average assets of Rs 2.90 Crores and 8 SUCI(C) candidates have average assets worth Rs. 16.75 lakh.