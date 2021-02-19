Assam elections 2021: BJP to form govt with more seats says Tomar

Not Cong's convention to announce CM face in advance; will decide after Assam polls: Ripun Bora

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Guwahati, Feb 19: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the BJP-led Assam government will come back to power in the assembly polls on the back of a "pro- incumbency wave" with better performance than last time.

He said the government led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has fulfilled all expectations of the people and the party workers are enthused about the poll prospects.

"There is a pro-incumbency wave in Assam as BJP fulfilled all expectations. Our party workers are very enthused and we will win more seats this time," Tomar said at a press conference here in his first visit after assuming charge of the party's observer for Assam during the polls.

Inaugurating the BJP media cell office for the upcoming assembly elections, the Union Agriculture Minister said he held a detailed discussion with workers from mandal- level committees and received their feedback.

"The Sonowal government has ensured justice to the development of the Northeast. We all remember the condition of Assam before the BJP government came to power. There was only corruption, no development, and law and order were pathetic," he claimed.

While the Centre supported Assam in all aspects after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power, Sonowal's team established peace and development by ending corruption at all levels, Tomar asserted.

When asked about the alliance partners and seat- sharing arrangements with them, the senior BJP leader said it will be finalised by the central leadership in consultation with the state office-bearers.

The election to the 126-member Assam Assembly is likely in March-April.