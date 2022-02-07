Assam drops all COVID restrictions from Feb 15; Wearing masks mandatory in all places

India sees dip in new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 7.9 per cent

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Guwahati, Feb 07: In the wake of declining COVID-19 cases, Assam will withdraw all COVID-related restrictions from February 15 as the pandemic situation has improved, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

''There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15th and all COVID-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn. I appeal to all students who appear in Class 10th and Class 12th examinations to take covid vaccines,'' Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also announced that Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections will be held in April along with other Municipal Board elections in the state.

Students appearing for the board examinations must get both doses of vaccination, he said.

There will be no night curfew, malls and cinema halls will open with full capacity, and weddings can be held through the night but guests must be double vaccinated, Sarma said.

Wearing masks will be mandatory in all places, he added.

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 14:04 [IST]