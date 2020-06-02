  • search
    Assam: 7 killed, 9 injured after landslide in Hailakandi district

    Guwahati, June 02: Seven people were killed and nine injured in a series of landslides in three districts of the Barak Valley region of Assam on Tuesday, officials said, even as the state is grappling with floods.

      Officials said at least six people in Karimganj district, seven each in Cachar and Hailakandi districts have died due to the landslide early on Tuesday following incessant rainfall for the past few days.

      Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the loss of lives in the landslides.

      "Deeply anguished at the loss of lives due to landslides triggered by incessant rain in Barak valley. I have directed Cachar, Hailakandi & Karimganj district administrations and SDRF to step up rescue, relief operations and facilitate all possible help needed to those affected," he said in a tweet.

      State Minister Parimal Suklavaidya, who was in Hailakandi town to review the COVID-19 pandemic situation, has directed district authorities to immediately send their reports on the landslide to the government for payment of Rs four lakh to the next of kin of each of the deceased.

