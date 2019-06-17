Asiya Andrabi’s son’ education in Malaysia funded by money collected to create unrest in J&K

  • search
    New Delhi, June 17: Asiya Andrabi collected funds from foreign sources to stoke violence in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The NIA during its probe learnt that Andrabi's Duktaran-e-Milat had been organising protests by muslim women in the valley. Asiya Andrabi was confronted with evidence regarding funding of educational expenses of her son in Malaysia from 2011 onwards through foreign remittances made by Zahoor Watali.

    File photo of Asiya Andrabi
    NIA has already approached the concerned authorities for providing evidence relating to certain bank accounts used by Mohammad bin Qasim (son of Asiya Andrabi) while he was studying in the University.

    Zahoor Ahamad Shah Watali is one of the main hawala conduit who used to generate and receive funds from Pakistan, ISI, UAE and had floated various shell companies to disguise foreign remittances for further transfer to separatist leaders and stone pelters in the valley.

    The lady terrorists of Kashmir: Tough nuts with patronage from the state

    These funds were used to fuel unrest in the Kashmir valley and organise violent agitations and anti-India activities which resulted in large scale violence leading to numerous injuries and deaths of civilians and security forces.

    The National Investigation Agency had registered cases against the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Hizbul Mujahideen, Jammat ud Dawah and Duktaran-e-Millat for raising receiving and collecting funds for funding separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and entering into a larger conspiracy for causing disruption in Kashmir valley and for waging war against India.

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 15:26 [IST]
