Ashok Gehlot's comment on rape cases, Nirbhaya incident evokes criticism

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 07: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stoked controversy after his remark - that death sentences for rape convicts have led to an increase in killings of those who are sexually assaulted - has triggered a huge row.

"After the Nirbhaya case, the demand to hang the accused gained momentum and after that, the law came into force. Since then, there has been an increase in the cases of murder of women after rape," Gehlot said.

"Due to the law on the hanging of culprits after the Nirbhaya case, the incidents of murder after rape have increased. This is a dangerous trend being seen in the country," said Rajasthan CM.

Delhi women panel's Swati Jaihind strongly criticised Gehlot's remark.

Dhanbad judge murder case: 2 convicts sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment

"No matter how much this comment is criticised, it would be less. Today girls are being brutally raped in the country. The law came into existence with great difficulty after hunger strikes. Such statements of politicians break the morale of every victim. The job of leaders is to ensure women's safety, and not to make unnecessary statements."

Safety of women has been a matter of concern in Delhi and other parts of the country. In another sharp comment, she said, "Ashok Gehlot should stop making remarks like a rapist."

Calling the remark "unfortunate", union minister Gajendra S Shekhawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: "In last three years, Rajasthan has become the center for atrocities against young innocent girls.Nothing can be more unfortunate those changing the subject by making controversial statements to hide their failures."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, August 7, 2022, 13:47 [IST]