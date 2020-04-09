  • search
    Ashok Gehlot to replicate 'Bhilwara model' across Rajasthan especially at COVID-19 hotspots

    Jaipur, Apr 09: Twenty out of total 28 patients who were found infected with novel coronavirus in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district have been cured and tested negative, officials said on Thursday. However, two of the COVID-19 patients (out of 28) have died, they said.

    Gehlot for replicating Bhilwara model across Raj after 25 COVID-19 patients in distt test negative

    "Fifteen people have already been discharged after their tests turned negative and 10 others would be discharged in a couple of days,” Bhilwara District Collector Rajendra Bhatt said. He said one person tested positive for novel coronavirus in Bhilwara on Thursday, taking the district's tally 28.

    Dr Arun Gaud, principal medical officer of the Bhilwara district hospital, said the 28th person, who tested positive for the infection on Thursday, was identified in screening by a medical team and was admitted to hospital.

    The first COVID-19 case in Bhilwara was reported on March 19 after which massive screening and contact tracing of positive patients started on a war-footing.

    A curfew was also imposed and later it was made stricter when the cases began to increase rapidly. The collector said that the entire population of 26 lakh in Bhilwara have been screened.

    Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has appreciated the "Bhilwara model" and directed officials to implement it in other COVID-19 hotspots, including in Jaipur.

    In a video conference with officers on Thursday, he said the model is being praised worldwide and the officials should also follow it in other such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Churu, Tonk, Jhunjhunu, Banswara where coronavirus positive cases are being reported.

