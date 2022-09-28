Why the Rajasthan crisis would adversely affect the Congress in Gujarat

Everything will be clear in a day or two: Rahul's aide on Rajasthan crisis

Ashok Gehlot to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi amid suspense over his presidential poll bid

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 28: Amid suspense over his next move, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, who is touted to be the frontrunner for Congress presidential polls will meet Sonia Gandhi on Thursday evening.

After a meeting with his loyalists, Gehlot arrived Delhi late this evening.

"We work under the Congress president. Decisions will be taken as per that in the time to come. Media should recognise the issues of the country. Authors, journalists are being called anti-nationals and jailed. We worry for them and Rahul Gandhi is on Yatra for them," Gehlot told reporters in Delhi.

Gehlot loyalists have expressed confidence that the chief minister will complete his five-years term.

"The Congress will work under Ashok Gehlot's leadership. We did not discuss his resignation. He is not resigning today, he will not resign in future," said state minister Pratap Singh Kachariyawas.

"Mr Gehlot will complete his five years in Rajasthan," said Vishvendra Singh.

Ashok Gehlot was pushed by the central leadership to contest the party's presidential poll. However, he wanted to retain his existing post and be the party president if elected. However, Rahul Gandhi was against it and batted for the "one-man, one-post" concept in line with the Chintan Shivir reforms earlier this year.

The story took a surprising turn after 90 odd MLAs refused to attend CLP meeting on Sunday evening where the name of the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan was to be decided.

The rebel MLAs met the Speaker and submitted their resignation despite central observer Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken requesting them to come for one-on-one discussion to sort out the differences.

This development has irked the Congress Working Committee members as well as the Gandhis as it caused the party a huge embarrassment amid the ambitious 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to unite people.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether Gehlot will contest the poll.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 23:45 [IST]