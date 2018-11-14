Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot to fight Rajasthan elections

Jaipur, Nov 14: Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president Sachin Pilot will contest the December 7 assembly elections in Rajasthan. The party is, however, yet to announce from where the two leaders will contest the polls.

Announcing this at a press conference on Wednesday, Gehlot said "Both, I and Sachin Pilot will fight the Rajasthan assembly elections," Ashok Gehlot, a former chief minister, told reporters in Delhi, Sachin Pilot by his side.

Sachin Pilot added: "On Congress president Rahul Gandhi's instruction and on Gehlotji's request, I have decided to contest the assembly elections."

A two-time CM, Gehlot faces a stiff challenge from within as state Congress president Sachin Pilot emerges as a contender for the top job.

It is learnt that the party may not name a chief ministerial face in the state on account of strong contentions for it from both Pilot and Gehlot. While Pilot has been leading the charge in Rajasthan since he was made PCC chief four years ago, Gehlot continues to have a strong hold on the state unit of the party and enjoys popular favour, especially in rural areas.

The party is banking heavily on the anti-incumbency factor against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia in the state. Pilot attacked Vasundhara saying she had betrayed the trust of the people of the state. He also said that the tension was evident in the BJP camp with many senior leaders sidelined and not given tickets, showing that "all is not well".

In the same press conference, the BJP received a setback after its Member of Parliament from Dausa, Harish Meena, joined the Congress party. BJP MLA from Nagaur, Habibur Rahaman Ashrafi Lamba also joined the grand old party on Wednesday.

Rajasthan is scheduled to go to polls on December 7. The last date for filing nominations in the state is November 19. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.