Ashish Yadav speaks about his journey to success with his company TRYBHI Media

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

One of the youngest serial entrepreneurs is the founder/director and CEO of 'TRYBHI INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED' . At the age of 14, Ashish yadav set out to tackle the world of business. By 2016 ,he started his own inventory,which today is a leading manufacturer and supplier of accessories .

One might wonder what a teenager can do at such an early age since we believe that this is the time to enjoy. But in contrary, Ashish believes that the youngsters of today's generation are the leaders of tomorrow, so while most of the teenagers spent their time hanging out and chilling with their friends he chose to utilise his golden time in establishing his very own business empire.

Ashish says that he sees a lot of potential in today's youth. "May it be a child or a young adult if one thinks of what opportunities exist that have not been exploited and considers the value that it could bring if you persuade it, everything can be achieved" is one of his statements. Furthermore you can explore his amazing journey on Instagram under id name @ashishyadav.official.

Just like there's no rose without thorns, his success hides the amount of sacrifice he's done. He worked round the clock for around 18hrs a day, had no social life and no time for himself. Moreover he shares his experience and learnings and states "it all starts with self awareness and self confidence that enables us to stand tall in the crowd ", he always believed in himself and made himself stand at zenith of success where only a few have reached at such an early age.

Today he is counted amongst India's self made millionaires who has been awarded by World confederation of business in Houston, Texas. His skills and determination seems to be taking him nowhere but all the way up. We wouldn't be surprised if he reaches the top of E-Commerce game soon, inspiring young minds worldwide.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 9:46 [IST]