Ashadhi Ekadashi 2021: Date, Puja Muhurat and Significance of Devshayani Ekadashi Vrat

Ashadi Ekadashi Vrat and Puja rituals:

Holy bath is considered to be very auspicious on ashadi ekadashi. Devotees in large number gather at Nasik, to take a dip in the Godavari River, in the honour of Sri Rama, an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

On the day of ashadi ekadashi, devotees keep a fast by refraining from specific foods like rice, beans, grains, cereals, specific vegetables and spices. By keeping a fast on this day, the observer will be able to resolve all the problems or tensions in life.

Tithi Timing and Puja Muhurat for Ashadhi Ekadashi 2021

Sunrise 20 July, 2021 05:56 AM.

Sunset 20 July, 2021 07:10 PM.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins 19 July, 2021 10:00 PM.

Significance of Ashadi Ekadashi:

The greatness of Ashadi Ekadashi was narrated first by Lord Brahma to his son Narad and later by Lord Krishna to King Yudhisthira, the eldest of the Pandavas that can be read in the ‘Bhavishyottara Purana'.

Shayani Ekadashi is one of the most significant ekadashi vrat that is also observed as the first ekadashi. It is a popular belief that anyone observing this Ekadashi vrat with complete commitment will be blessed with happy, prosperous and peaceful life. After enjoying the worldly pleasures, they will finally attain salvation.

Ashadhi Ekadashi also marks the end of the famous ‘Pandharpur Ashadi Ekadashi Waari Yatra'. Pandharpur is a small district in the state of Maharashtra and here God ‘Vithoba', a personification Of Lord Vishnu is worshipped with dedication. The yatra or the religious procession is a 17-day long grand event that attracts tourists to this place. Moreover on the day of Ashadi ekadashi, Vaishnava Mutts dress in heated seals and this tradition is known as ‘Tapta Mudra Dharana'.

Ashadi Ekadashi falls during the time when Lord Vishnu sleeps on the ‘Shesha Naag' (the cosmic servant) in the ‘Ksheersagar' (cosmic ocean of milk) and therefore the name ‘Hari Shayani Ekadashi'.

As per the Hindu legends, Lord Vishnu finally awakes, four months later, on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi. This slumber period of the lord is known as ‘Chaturmas' and it concurs with the rainy season. Devshayani Ekadashi or Shayani Ekadashi marks the onset of the Chaturmas period and on this day, devotees keep a holy fast to invoke Lord Vishnu's blessings.

PM Modi wishes people on Ashadhi Ekadashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Ashadhi Ekadashi is observed on the 11th lunar day of the Hindi month of Ashadh, and devouts pray to Lord Vitthal on this day.

Modi tweeted, "On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, my greetings to everyone. On this special day, we pray to Lord Vitthal to bless us with abundance of happiness and good health. The Varkari movement represents the finest of our traditions and emphasises on harmony and equality."