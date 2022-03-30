YouTube
    Asansol bypoll: TMC MLA banned by EC from campaigning for 7 days for threatening voters

    Kolkata, Mar 30: The Election Commission on Wednesday banned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Narendranath Chakraborty from holding any public meetings, rallies, roadshows, and interviews in relation to the Asansol Lok Sabha by-poll for violating the model code of conduct.

    Image Courtesy: @amitmalviya

    Narendranath Chakraborty has been barred from campaigning for seven days from 10 am on March 30 till 8 pm on April 6 after he allegedly issued an open threat to voters, saying the BJP supporters should not vote if they want to stay in Bengal.

    "Tell them that if you go to vote it will be presumed that you will vote for BJP and after vote, where you will live will be your risk. And if you do not go to vote, then we will presume that you have supported us and you may live, work anywhere as you please and we are with you. Is it clear?" the TMC lawmaker said in the viral video as per Republic TV.

    The action was taken by the EC following a formal complaint filed by Chakraborty.

    Leader of the Opposition Party Suvendu Adhikari condemned the TMC leader's open threat to the BJP supporters and tweeted, "Naren Chakraborty; @AITCofficial MLA of Pandabeswar Assembly can be seen issuing diktats to his underlings; how to stop BJP supporters from voting. Pandabeswar Assembly Segment falls under Asansol Lok Sabha Constituency where bypoll is going to be held in about two weeks time. [sic]"

    Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP's IT Cell, too shared the clip on Twitter and wrote, "TMC's Pandaveswar (Asansol) MLA Naren Chakraborty, is seen issuing open threats to BJP voters and supporters, asking them not to come out and vote, or else face consequences. Such criminals should be behind bars but in Bengal Mamata Banerjee patronises them. ECI must take note. [sic]"

