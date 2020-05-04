  • search
    ‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM

    New Delhi, May 04: Even as the world is fighting coronavirus, some people are busy spreading other viruses, prime minister Narendra Modi said Non-Aligned Movement Summit through video conferencing. He identified those viruses as terrorism and fake news.

    Narendra Modi
    "Even as the world fights Covid-19, some people are busy spreading some other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news and doctored videos to divide communities and countries," said PM Modi while addressing Non-Aligned Movement Summit through video conferencing.

    The prime minister highlighted India's own efforts in combating the coronavirus through "democracy, discipline and decisiveness".

    "During this crisis we have shown how democracy, discipline and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people's movement. Indian civilisation sees the whole world as one family. As we care for our own citizens, we're also extending help to other countries," said PM Modi.

    "To counter Covid-19 we've promoted coordination in our immediate neighbourhood and we're organising online training to share India's medical expertise with many others.Despite our own needs we've ensured medical supplies to over 123 partner countries," the PM said.

    "Today, humanity faces its most serious crisis in many decades. At this time, NAM can help promote global solidarity. NAM has often been the world's moral voice. To retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive," said the PM.

    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 21:49 [IST]
