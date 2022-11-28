As threat of Islamic State grows, Hindu temples in India become highly vulnerable

Rushdie attack a reminder of how big a threat Iran is to the US, others

"Whether it is the Khalistanis or the radical Islamists, the finger will be pointed at Pakistan's ISI. They are trying to wipe out the Hindus in India just the way they are doing so in Pakistan..."

New Delhi, Nov 28: Gorakhnath in Uttar Pradesh and Kodai Eshwaran Temple in Coimbatore tell the story of how Islamist radicals have tried to attack the temples in India.

In the aftermath of the Mangaluru blasts, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas with the authorities of the Kadri Manjunath Temple. Security issues and the screening of persons entering it were discussed.

Temples as a target:

In recent times, the Islamist radicals have ensured that their primary targets would be the Hindu temples and the Hindus. We have witnessed this in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. In Rajasthan's Udaipur, an innocent Hindu tailor was killed by two Muslims who went on to post videos claiming responsibility for the incident.

A similar incident was reported in Maharashtra in which an innocent Hindu, Umesh Kolhe was killed by radicals. To be sure the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which was in power at that time began probing it as an incident of robbery.

In the Coimbatore blast, the cylinder bomb carried by Jameesha Mubin exploded near a temple. The preliminary findings found that that he may have had the temple as his target.

In April this year, two policemen were attacked by an IIT graduate, Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi. He had tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple and the police smelt a conspiracy as it was learnt initially that Abbasi's intent was to cause harm to the devotees inside the temple.

Hindus under attack:

It is not just the radicals, but the pro-Khalistan elements who have been targeting Hindus. Take the case of Shiv Sena (Takasail) leader Sudhir Suri who was murdered in Amritsar, Punjab. He was shot by the highly radicalised Sandeep Sunny.

Whether it is these Khalistanis or the radical Islamists, the finger will be pointed at Pakistan's ISI. It is that agency which controls the entire anti-national ecosystem in India, an Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia.

They are trying to wipe out the Hindus in India just the way they are doing so in Pakistan, the official also said. They have their factories in Punjab and are trying to scare the Hindus as their Khalistan movement has not gained the traction that they would have desired, the official also says.

A similar group too has been found in Tamil Nadu which has the sole intention of targeting Hindus. This dates back to the creation of an Islamic State module in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore. The National Investigation Agency, had in 2017, registered a case against two persons, Fakkruddin and Moideen. It was found that these persons had created modules and their primary target was the Hindus.

In Gujarat too...

Recently the Gujarat police busted a module set up by the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate. The primary intent of the module was to target the Hindus and they had drawn up a hit-list as well.

The incident came to light following the killing of Pranesh Mistry and Shirish Bengali. The module was set up by Dawood's aide, Javed Chikna. The probe revealed that he had prepared a hit-list which had the names of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHD) leader Viral Desai, a priest Jayakar Maharaj and Shirish Bengali's brother-in-law, Prakash Modi.

