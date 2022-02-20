YouTube
    As tensions flare, India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily

    New Delhi, Feb 20: In a fresh advisory, India on Sunday asked its citizens to leave crisis-hit Ukraine temporarily in view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainty with respect to the situation in the region.

    Representational Image

    "All Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all the Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights and charter flights may be availed for travel, for an orderly and timely departure," the Indian embassy issued a statement.

    "Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update," it added.

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday set up a control room to provide information and assistance to Indian nationals in Ukraine. In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline for the Indians in the eastern European nation.

    Russia has positioned around 1,00,000 troops near its border with Ukraine besides sending warships into the Black Sea for naval exercises, triggering concerns among the NATO countries about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

    Russia has been denying that it plans to invade Ukraine.

    X