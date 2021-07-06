As southwest monsoon advances, these states may see heavy rainfall

Rainfall for July likely to be normal across India: IMD

New Delhi, July 06: The Northern Limit of southwest monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Lat. 26°N / Long. 70°E, Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.

♦ The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from 08th July onwards. It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by 10th July. Accordingly, southwest monsoon likely to advance over remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around 10th July.

♦ Under the influence of these conditions:

(i) Scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Central India (Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh) from 8th July onwards and isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on 8th July.

(ii) Scattered to widespread rainfall very likely over Northwest India from 9th July onwards and isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over Uttarakhand from 8th; over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from 9th; over East Rajasthan from 10 July onwards.

♦ Due to strengthening of Southwest Monsoon over Arabian Sea enhanced rainfall activity very likely along the west coast from 9th July onwards. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe from 9th July onwards.

♦ Due to revival of Southwest Monsoon from 8th July; rainfall intensity and distribution very likely to decrease over Northeast India (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghlaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura) from 9th July onwards.

♦ Rain/Thundershowers observed (from 0830 hours IST of yesterday to to 0830 hours IST of today): at most places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep; at many places over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh; at a few places over Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe and at isolated places over Odisha, East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

♦ Rainfall recorded (from 0830 hours IST of yesterday to to 0830 hours IST of today) (4 cm or more): Basar-13; Karwar-12; Kashdol-11; Devgad-10; Ranchi, Bahadurganj, Lakshmeswar and Pochampalli-9 each; Tundi, Aiza, Malavalli, Kishanganj, Raipur and Tiruvanamalai-8 each; Tekalli, Gudur, Mawsynram, Mainpur, Hayaghat, Gaya and Jaitpur-7 each; Purnea, Cherrapunji, Ongole and Car Nicobar-5 each and Keongjhargarh, Bankura, Rajnandangaon, Sawai Madhopur and Chitorgarh-4 each.

♦ Heavy Rainfall observed (from 0830 hours IST of yesterday to to 0830 hours IST of today): :Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over

Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Coastal Karnataka and Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Bihar, Jharkhand, Konkan & Goa, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Rayalseema.

♦ Thunderstorm observed (from 0830 hours IST of yesterday to 0830 hours IST of today): at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, West Bengal & Sikkim, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Vidarbha, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, West Rajasthan, Kerala, Lakshadweep and North & South Interior Karnataka.

♦ Minimum Temperature Departures as on 06-07-2021: Minimum temperatures are appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at a few places over

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha and at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places over Gujarat Region, Uttarakhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; at a few places over Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam; at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Saurashtra & Kutch, Assam & Meghalaya and Konkan & Goa. They are below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at many places over Lakshadweep; at a few places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and at isolated places over Telangana and near normal over rest parts of the country. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 20.4°C is reported at Seoni (East Madhya Pradesh) over the plains of the country