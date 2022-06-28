As Shiv Sena crisis worsens, Track-II group steps

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 28: With the crisis in Maharashtra dragging on a section of the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena have reached out to the son of rebel MLA, Eknath Shinde.

The Sena's 16 Lok Sabha MPs and 3 Rajya Sabha MPs have reached out to Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde the sitting member of Parliament from Kalyan. While Eknath Shinde is in Guwahati with a maximum number of the Shiv Sena MLAs his son is holding fort in Thane.

The junior Shinde told reporters that Sanjay Raut's tall talks were better suited to film scripts rather than political rhetoric. He was also part of the group that burnt an effigy of Raut.

The Track-II group which is speaking with Shrikant Shinde said that they have had several rounds of talks with Eknath Shinde's son. They have been trying to stress on the importance of keeping the party united.

The peace brokers said that they were optimistic and hope that there could be a patch up. We are speaking to Shrikant. He is a friend and we want the organisation to be intact under Uddhav Thackeray with everyone standing united. We are trying to convince him to bring his father around, an MP quoted by the Hindustan Times said.

The Track-II group are also said to have spoken to Uddhav and asked to be take a conciliatory tone with the rebels in the larger interests of the party.

While realising that the task ahead is not an easy one, the MPs said that the bitterness is intense between the Shiv Sena and BJP leadership.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 8:44 [IST]